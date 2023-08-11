Skip to Content
Luby’s location opening at the El Paso County Courthouse, company confirms

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Multiple sources have confirmed that Luby's is set to open a new location in Downtown El Paso, at the El Paso County Courthouse, soon.

Luby's employee Teresa Brady responded to an inquiry from ABC-7 about the new Luby's.

"We are actually having a soft opening for their employees and the big opening I believe is the 25th".

ABC-7 also reached out to El Paso County Judge Ricardo Samaniego about the Luby's project at the county courthouse. "Yes absolutely," the judge told ABC-7.

ABC-7 has reached out to the County Courthouse about exact dates for the opening, and the hours it will operate. We have not received a reply at the time of this article's publishing.

There is currently one Luby's location in El Paso, located on Hawkins Boulevard in East El Paso. The Luby's on North Mesa Street closed this past April.

