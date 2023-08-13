ABC-7 Listens Sunday August 13: Changes are happening at ABC-7

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Many changes are happening and coming soon to ABC-7.

For the last week, many have been calling, emailing, and commenting on social media, asking about the absence of co-anchor Erik Elken.

Erik stepped away from the news industry to spend more quality time with his family. We are grateful for his tenure at ABC-7.

Now, looking ahead, very soon, a familiar face will join Stephanie Valle at the anchor desk. Former ABC-7 Sports Director Paul Cicala is coming back to the Borderland.

He left El Paso for his hometown of Tucson in 2013, but Paul told us he is eager to return to the Sun City, which he considers his adopted home. He'll be joining us on September 25.

Rest assured, every one of us at ABC-7 is passionate about covering the stories that matter to you, and work hard to provide the Xtra Context, Depth, and Perspective you’ve come to expect.

That’s our commitment to you, and we are grateful for your trust.