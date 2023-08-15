Migrants in El Paso being taken to hotels because shelters are over capacity

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso is seeing a rise in the number of migrants on its streets right now. That means that most shelters are at or over capacity. As a temporary solution, the City of El Paso started putting some migrants in hotels.

On Monday, ABC-7 spoke with John Martin, the Deputy Director of the Opportunity Center for the Homeless. He said last Friday, the City reactivated its program putting migrants into hotels.

The Opportunity Center took in 45 migrants Monday evening, receiving more direct drop-offs that same day.

Martin said these migrants do not count as street releases because their housing situation is coordinated and they are sent directly to El Paso shelters.

According to El Paso Matters, over the weekend the city provided hotel rooms for 15 migrants, including some families.

