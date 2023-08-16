Former West Virginia coach Bob Huggins enters diversion program after drunken driving arrest

Former West Virginia men’s basketball coach Bob Huggins has entered a 12-month diversion program to resolve a drunken driving arrest. Huggins had been scheduled for a formal arraignment on Thursday. But court records in Pittsburgh show that the hearing was canceled last month after he was accepted into the program. Under the agreement, his one-year probation period can be done after six months if he meets all conditions, including completion of an alcohol treatment program. Huggins was assessed $2,810 in court costs and fees and his driver’s license was suspended for at least 60 days. Huggins was arrested June 16 and West Virginia announced he had resigned the next day.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.