Russia fines Google $32,000 for videos about the conflict in Ukraine

MOSCOW (AP) — A Russian court on Thursday imposed a 3-million-ruble ($32,000) fine on Google for failing to delete allgedly false information about the conflict in Ukraine. The move by a magistrate’s court follows similar actions in early August against Apple and the Wikimedia Foundation that hosts Wikipedia. The court found that the YouTube video service, which is owned by Google, was guilty of not deleting videos with incorrect information about the conflict — which Russia characterizes as a “special military operation”. The court said the videos suggested ways of infiltrating facilities from which minors are restricted, according to Russian news reports.

