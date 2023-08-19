Motorcyclists raise concerns over the growing number of serious crashes in Texas

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso motorcyclists are raising concerns about the increase in deaths involving motorcycles on Texas roads. This comes after three serious motorcycle crashes happened in El Paso within 24 hours earlier this week.

"Look twice before you get on the freeway," Carlos Atilano, a member of the El Paso Motorcycle Coalition, said of non-motorcycle drivers. "Especially [in] school zones and stuff like that. We're out there everywhere, especially in the summer where we're thousands of bikes in El Paso."

According to the Texas Department of Transportation, 2,815 serious motorcycle crashes happened in Texas in 2022 alone -- an eight percent increase from 2021. 562 people died as a result.

67 of the serious crashes were in El Paso. Atilano, who has been in the riding community for about seven years, said he has lost friends to motorcycle crashes. Almost all of the crashes he has seen were due to someone driving distracted.

"Us as a coalition, we try to do safety messages throughout the meetings," he said.

TXDOT has a list of safety tips for motorcyclists. One tip that Atilano emphasizes is for bikers to always be aware of their entire surroundings, including the drivers around them.

But Atilano acknowledges that not all bikers practice that safety on the roads. He said sometimes, they weave in and out of traffic at high speeds, like the motorcyclist that died Tuesday on I-10.

"You've got to respect a motorcycle. If you don't respect the motorcycle, you don't respect your surroundings and a fatality could happen like that," said Atilano.

Even so, TXDOT officials say many motorcycle crashes happen because drivers in other vehicles aren't paying attention, or don't check their blind spot.

"Crashes between motorcyclists and drivers often occur when drivers make left turns. Especially at intersections," said TXDOT Traffic Safety Program Manager Ruby Martinez.

Officials said it's difficult for drivers to see bikers in these instances because they are often in the driver's blind spot.

"Look twice," said Atilano. "Look twice before you turn a corner."

