North Korea’s Kim watches cruise missile launches as US, South Korean troops begin annual drills

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea says leader Kim Jong Un has observed the test-firing of its strategic cruise missiles. The North’s report on the weapons tests comes as the U.S. and South Korean militaries kicked off major annual drills that the North views as an invasion rehearsal. North Korea’s state media said Monday Kim inspected a navy flotilla and watched seamen conducting a drill of launching “strategic” cruise missiles at an unidentified date. Its use of the word “strategic” in reference to the tested weapons implies they have been developed to carry nuclear warheads.

