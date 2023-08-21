Alice Cooper band member suffers heat exhaustion after playing in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Alice Cooper guitarist Nita Strauss was treated for heat exhaustion after performing at the Sun Bowl Friday.

"Turns out I was right about that stadium being hot yesterday- so much so in fact that I experienced heat exhaustion during the show for the first time EMTs told me that my blood pressure dropped very low which was why I was feeling dizzy and weak- I could barely hold my guitar the last few songs and had to kneel on stage several times to avoid falling," Strauss said in part on her Facebook page.

Alice Cooper was the concert's opener, and Friday was a triple-digit-degree day for the Borderland.

"It was a very eerie feeling to try to keep a smile on my face and continue a big show while seeing double… makes me even more glad I don’t drink anymore," said Strauss. "Very thankful to the Alice and Motley crews and EMTs for getting me all taken care of!! All is totally fine now and the only lasting side effect is getting Pedialyte and Liquid IV ads in my feed."