New Hampshire man sentenced to minimum 56 years on murder, other charges in young daughter’s death

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A New Hampshire man convicted of killing his 5-year-old daughter and moving her corpse around for months before disposing of it has been sentenced to a minimum of 56 years in prison on murder and other changes. That sentence will be added on to the minimum 32 1/2-year sentence that Adam Montgomery began last year on unrelated gun charges. It’s unlikely the 34-year-old Montgomery will ever get out of prison following his actions in the death of Harmony Montgomery. Police believe she was killed nearly two years before she was reported missing in 2021. Her body was never found. Montgomery did not attend the trial in February and tried to be excused from his sentencing Thursday, saying he maintained his innocence in her death.

