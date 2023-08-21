El Paso receives nearly $15 million to support migrant organizations

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Nearly $15 million is headed to El Paso migrant organizations. The money is coming from the Department of Homeland Security through FEMA and U.S. Customs and Border Protection, as part of $77 million announced Monday spread out nationwide.

The money is being given to support border and interior communities receiving migrants through the Shelter and Services Program.

The local organizations receiving the funding include Annunciation House; the Catholic Diocese of El Paso; the El Paso Baptist Association; El Paso County; El Pasoans Fighting Hunger Food Bank; the Episcopal Diocese of the Rio Grande; the Opportunity Center for the Homeless; Reynolds House Nonprofit Corporation; St. Ignatius Church; The Salvation Army; and United Way of El Paso County.

The funding builds on the more than $290 million announced in June through SSP, bringing the total allocated funding to more than $770 million.