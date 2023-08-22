No harmful levels of PCBs found at Wyoming nuclear missile base as Air Force investigates cancers

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Air Force says no harmful levels of carcinogenic PCBs were found inside the launch facilities at a nuclear missile base in Wyoming. F.E. Warren Air Force Base is among three bases the service is investigating as it looks for possible causes for the number of cancers being reported among its nuclear missile community. Earlier this month the Air Force reported it had found harmful levels of PCBs at two locations at Malmstrom Air Force Base in Montana. Results from Minot Air Force Base in North Dakota are still pending. The three bases house silo-launched Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missiles.

