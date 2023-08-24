India’s lunar rover goes down a ramp to the moon’s surface and takes a walk

NEW DELHI (AP) — Indian space officials say that a lunar rover has descended down a ramp from the lander of India’s spacecraft that has made its much celebrated touch-down near the moon’s south pole. The state-run Indian Space Research Organization says the Chandrayan-3 Rover is moving and operating well, and that it will analyze the mineral composition of the lunar surface. India on Wednesday joined the United States, the Soviet Union and China as only the fourth country to make it to the moon. The successful mission showcases India’s rising standing as a technology and space powerhouse and dovetails with the image that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is trying to project.

