Las Cruces man accused of sexually assaulting three children

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- A Las Cruces man is facing multiple child sex assault charges.

The New Mexico State Police Investigations Bureau says 52-year-old Anthony Shoemaker sexually abused three children from 2020 to 2023. Investigators say the children ranged in age from five to 12 years old.

ABC-7 confirmed with Las Cruces Public Schools that Shoemaker was hired in 2019 as an interpreter and worked in the district's downtown administrative office. A district spokesperson says Shoemaker did not have contact with students. He is currently on administrative leave.

Officials charged Shoemaker with several counts of criminal sexual contact of a minor, sexual exploitation of children, and multiple counts of criminal sexual penetration of a minor.

The investigation is still ongoing. NMSP officials were unable to provide additional information.

ABC-7 is working to learn additional information about the alleged assaults. Stay tuned for new details.