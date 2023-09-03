El Paso Fire offers Labor Day grill safety tips

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Labor Day is synonymous with grilling and family cookouts. El Paso Fire Department shares grill safety tips to keep your holiday fun.

With the extra grill time. El Paso Fire Department wants to remind the public to keep safe. They say it starts with having the grill in the right place.

"So always away from any walls and away from the house and making sure it's a safe space, a stable space so that it doesn't tip over. And any children in bed should be at least three feet away," said Enrique Dueñas, El Paso Fire Department Spokesperson.

El Paso Fire Department spokesperson says the risk of fire with charcoal grills comes from shooting improper fuel directly onto the flames.

"Want to remind the community to make sure that they never shoot any kind of fuel directly to into the grill. Sometimes we know people use some other kinds of fuels that are not suitable, fire starters are not approved, for example, fuel, gasoline, alcohol, or anything like that. It's dangerous because it's out of control. You can become pretty wild," said Dueñas.

Risk of fire or injury can also come from electric and propane grills.

"With electrical grills make sure the connection is stable. It's plugged into a grounded contact and make sure the cable is not a tripping hazard. Assure that the propane tank is safe. It's completely sealed. You can check for any leaks before you can take it to an authorized place where they can they can fill it up for you," said Dueñas.