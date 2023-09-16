Skip to Content
Amarillo man dies following motorcycle crash in the Lower Valley

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Officials with the El Paso Police Department said the motorcyclist who was involved in a crash Friday night has died.

47-year-old Reynaldo Rodriguez of Amarillo, TX was killed as a result.

Police said he was traveling north on Yarbrough when he lost control and hit the center median curb.

Rodriguez was thrown from his motorcycle and suffered serious injuries.

He was taken to the hospital, but died.

Police said the main contributing factor is failure to control speed.

This is the 53rd traffic fatality compared to 51 at this time last year.

