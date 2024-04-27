Thousands rally in Madrid to urge Spanish leader Pedro Sánchez not to resign

MADRID (AP) — Thousands of supporters and party members of Spain’s Socialist party have rallied outside the party’s national headquarters in Madrid. They were there Saturday to show their support for Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez and urge him not to step down. Sánchez stunned Spain on Wednesday when he announced that he was canceling his itinerary while he considers whether or not to resign after what he described as a “smear campaign” against his wife. He said he would reveal his future plans on Monday. Sánchez’s shocking announcement came hours after a Spanish judge opened a preliminary investigation into allegation of corruption made against Sánchez’s wife by a group aligned with right-wing interests.

