Mother of child who drowned at water park extradited to El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Jessica Weaver, the mother of the 3-year-old boy who drowned at Camp Cohen water park in May, is in El Paso custody now. She had been arrested on one count of injury to a child in Indiana earlier this month. That is a first degree felony charge.

In May, first responders were called out to Camp Cohen, a water park owned by the City of El Paso and operated by a subcontractor, on reports of a drowning child. The water park was having a soft opening for the upcoming season the day Weaver's son, Anthony Malave, drowned.

People at the pool had found Malave unresponsive in the pool. In a civil lawsuit filed this summer, Weaver claimed that faulty equipment and delayed response from life guards caused her son's death. The El Paso District Attorney, meanwhile, believes there is evidence that Weaver neglected her duty as a parent to watch her child while he swam.

The court will hold a bond hearing Saturday at 10 a.m.