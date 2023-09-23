Skip to Content
News

Barbie Truck Dreamhouse Living Tour coming to Cielo Vista Mall

Barbie Dreamhouse Living Tour
By
Published 9:11 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- If you're a fan of the Barbie movie, you're gonna like this!

The Barbie Truck Dreamhouse Living Tour is coming to Cielo Vista Mall Saturday, September 23rd.

It will be parked in the parking lot between Macy's and JCPenney from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. 

People can pick up Barbie merch, as well as home goods and accessories inspired by Barbie.

According to a press release, the merch will include graphic T-shirts, hoodies, denim jackets, baseball caps, throw blankets, corduroy totes, embroidered patch sets, necklaces, tumblers and glass mugs.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Jason McNabb

Reporter/Multimedia Journalist & GMEP Weekends co-anchor

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content