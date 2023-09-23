Barbie Truck Dreamhouse Living Tour coming to Cielo Vista Mall

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- If you're a fan of the Barbie movie, you're gonna like this!

The Barbie Truck Dreamhouse Living Tour is coming to Cielo Vista Mall Saturday, September 23rd.

It will be parked in the parking lot between Macy's and JCPenney from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

People can pick up Barbie merch, as well as home goods and accessories inspired by Barbie.

According to a press release, the merch will include graphic T-shirts, hoodies, denim jackets, baseball caps, throw blankets, corduroy totes, embroidered patch sets, necklaces, tumblers and glass mugs.