One dead in plane crash near Truth or Consequences airport

TRUTH OR CONSEQUENCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- One person is dead after a plane crashed near the Truth or Consequences airport, according to the New Mexico State Police X account.

State Police on scene of a plane crash near T or C airport. One single fatality. Scene being held for FAA to investigate. No other information available at this time pic.twitter.com/TNZvqDgK4f — NMSP (@NMStatePolice) September 25, 2023

NMSP is on the scene, which is being held for the Federal Aviation Administration to investigate.

