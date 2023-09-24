Skip to Content
One dead in plane crash near Truth or Consequences airport

September 24, 2023 10:41 PM
Published 9:11 PM

TRUTH OR CONSEQUENCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- One person is dead after a plane crashed near the Truth or Consequences airport, according to the New Mexico State Police X account.

NMSP is on the scene, which is being held for the Federal Aviation Administration to investigate.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Kerry Mannix

