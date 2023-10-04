Japan lifts a tsunami advisory issued after an earthquake hit near its outlying islands

TOKYO (AP) — Japan issued a tsunami advisory after a strong earthquake struck near its outlying islands in the Pacific Ocean, but lifted it about two hours later. No damage was reported. The advisory, the second-lowest of a four-stage warning system, asked people on islands in the Izu chain, which stretches south from the Tokyo region, to stay away from the coast and river mouths. The U.S. Geological Survey said a series of offshore earthquakes hit the area on Thursday morning. It said the strongest measured magnitude 6.1 and was located at a depth of 10 kilometers (6 miles).

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.