Rapids match with Dallas postponed due to thunderstorm

Published 10:14 PM

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Thunderstorms forced the postponement of Wednesday night’s match between the Colorado Rapids and FC Dallas.

The league waited more than three hours before deciding to call it a night.

Dallas (10-10-11) is unbeaten in its last eight home matches in all competitions (3-0-5) and 5-0-3 in its last eight home matches against Colorado (5-15-11).

The league has not yet announced when the match will be replayed.

Colorado travels to play the Houston Dynamo on Saturday. Dallas will host the San Jose Earthquakes on Saturday.

