Rays stop 33-inning postseason scoreless streak on Mead’s 7th inning RBI single

ST. PETERSURG, Fla, (AP) —

The Tampa Bay Rays ended the second-longest postseason scoreless streak at 33 innings when Curtis Mead lined a seventh-inning, two-out RBI single off Texas Rangers starter Nathan Eovaldi in AL Wild Card Series Game 2 on Wednesday.

Tampa Bay fell one inning shy of the record set by the Los Angeles Dodgers from 1966-74.

Tampa Bay had not scored since Jose Siri’s solo homer in the sixth inning of AL Wild Card Series opener against Cleveland.

Josh Lowe had a one-out single and became the first Tampa Bay runner in scoring position when he advanced on Isaac Paredes’ single. Mead then singled, cutting the Rays’ deficit to 7-1.

Tampa Bay was eliminated by Cleveland in a 1-0, 15-inning loss in Game 2 last year and became the first team to be shut out in consecutive playoff games since the 2021 Milwaukee Brewers. were blanked by Atlanta in Game 2 and 3.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB