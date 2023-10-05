A homeless man is charged with capital murder and rape in the death of a 5-year-old Kansas girl

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A homeless man has been charged with murder and rape in the killing of a 5-year-old girl in Topeka, Kansas. Mickel Cherry faces one count each of capital murder, first-degree murder and rape in the death of Zoey Felix. The 25-year-old man is jailed in Topeka on a $2 million bond. Mark Manna, of the Kansas Death Penalty Defense Unit, says a team of attorneys in his office will handle Cherry’s defense. Manna had no further comment. Cherry’s family hasn’t responded to messages. A capital murder charge would allow prosecutors to seek the death penalty. But Shawnee County prosecutor Michael Kagay said a decision will be made later.

By HEATHER HOLLINGSWORTH and JOHN HANNA Associated Press

