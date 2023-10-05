Ex-USC gynecologist charged with sexually assaulting students dies before going to trial

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The former University of Southern California gynecologist charged with sexually assaulting students has died. Attorney Leonard Levine said Thursday that George Tyndall was found dead in his home Wednesday. He was charged with sexually assaulting more than a dozen women at the university’s student health center. Tyndall worked at the prominent university for nearly three decades. The allegations against him first surfaced in 2018. His trial had not begun and he was out on bond. He faced 35 criminal counts of alleged sexual misconduct between 2009 and 2016. The university agreed in 2021 to an $852 million settlement with more than 700 women who made accusations against Tyndall.

