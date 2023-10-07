California governor signs several laws, including a ban on certain chemicals in food and drinks

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California becomes the first state to ban four chemicals from food and drinks. Among the ingredients the law bans is red dye No. 3, a food coloring used in candy like Peeps. It’s one of several laws Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom signed Saturday. He also signed into law a measure allowing legislative staffers to unionize, a move that comes after lawmakers passed several labor initiatives amid a summer of strikes by hotel workers, actors and writers. Newsom has until Oct. 14 to act on legislation lawmakers have sent to his desk.

