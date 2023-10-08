Skip to Content
ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Nice Sunday evening, warmup continues Monday

today at 4:13 PM
Published 4:03 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Your Sunday evening will be dry and calm. A warming trend begins today with temperatures returning back to above normal this week.

After the recent cold-front and the nice cool down over the weekend we are already seeing a warming trend make its way back to the Borderland.

It's looking like the start of the work week we'll see temperatures in the 80's with temperatures reaching above average by mid week. Temperatures this week have the potential to reach the 90's again.

We will see breezy afternoons Wednesday and Thursday ahead of another cold front that's expected to reach the Borderland by the weekend.

Sarah Coria

StormTrack Weather Forecaster

