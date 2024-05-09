California to tap generative AI tools to increase services access, reduce traffic jams

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California could soon deploy generative artificial intelligence tools to help reduce traffic jams, make roads safer and provide tax guidance, among other things. The state has announced the new agreements Thursday with five companies. They are parts of Gov. Gavin Newsom’s efforts to harness the power of new technologies for public services. The companies now enter a six-month internal trial where the state will test the tools before it can decide whether to launch the tools. Generative AI is a powerful technology that could help improve governmental works, but it needs safeguards and oversight. All the tools are considered low risk, meaning they don’t interact with confidential data or personal information.

