Call Me ABLE hosts first annual Children’s Adaptive Golf Clinic with one-handed golfer Gianna Rojas

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A clinic designed to help children with physical and cognitive disabilities was held in east El Paso Sunday at the Butterfield Trail Golf Club.

Call Me ABLE, a foundation formed by Bea and Joe Gaskins to help children with disabilities, along with Adaptive Golfers, partnered to make the clinic a possibility.

"The love of golf should know no boundaries," says Gianna Rojas, a one-handed golfer who founded Adaptive Golfers.

"Call me ABLE is looking to put together opportunities and resources for the children of El Paso who have different abilities, and give them opportunities they're not usually exposed to," she added.

She says her ultimate goal is to bring adaptive golfing into El Paso.

The program, open to children of all ages and skill levels, is "designed to help children develop their golf skills, build confidence, and make new friends."