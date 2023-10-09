California governor vetoes bill requiring independent panels to draw local voting districts

California Gov. Gavin Newsom has vetoed legislation that would have required dozens of his state’s largest cities, counties and educational districts to use citizens’ commissions to draw local voting districts. The veto announced Monday marks a setback for “redistricting reform” advocates who had hoped the California bill could have become a model for other local governments. California’s local redistricting methods came under scrutiny last year after Latino members of the Los Angeles City Council were recorded making racist comments while privately plotting to bolster their political power at the expense of Black voters. Los Angeles County already uses an independent redistricting commission, but the city is among many local governments that don’t.

