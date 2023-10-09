Skip to Content
Saudi Arabia formally informs FIFA of its wish to host the 2034 World Cup as the favorite to win

Published 5:31 AM

By GRAHAM DUNBAR
AP Sports Writer

GENEVA (AP) — Saudi Arabia has formally informed FIFA of its wish to host the men’s World Cup in 2034 in a bidding contest that increasingly looks designed for the oil-rich kingdom to win. The Saudi Arabian soccer federation says it “submitted a letter of intent and signed declaration to FIFA to bid” in a vote open only to Asian and Oceania countries. FIFA fast-tracked starting the 2034 contest last week after also agreeing to accept only one candidate for the 2030 World Cup. That unprecedented six-nation, three-continent co-hosting plan in Europe, Africa and South America removed those continents from bidding to get back-to-back tournaments.

Associated Press

