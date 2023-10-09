US Senate Majority Leader Schumer criticizes China for not supporting Israel after Hamas attack

BEIJING (AP) — U.S. Senate Majority Leader Schumer has told Chinese President Xi Jinping in a rare meeting that he was very disappointed by China’s failure to strongly condemn the recent Hamas attack on Israel and show sympathy for the country and its people. Schumer is leading a delegation of six senators to China this week. The delegation, which includes three Democrats and three Republicans, is the first visit by U.S. lawmakers since 2019 and comes at a time of growing attacks on China in Congress as America contends with Beijing’s rise as a global power. A Chinese Foreign Ministry statement on Sunday called on both sides to exercise restraint and immediately end the hostilities. It made no mention of the unprecedented Hamas surprise attack early Saturday

