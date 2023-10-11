Train derailment in India leaves at least 4 dead and 50 injured

PATNA, India (AP) — A government official and news reports say a passenger train has derailed in eastern India, killing at least four people and injuring 50 others. The injured were rushed to hospital and rescue work was in progress though hampered by darkness. The Press Trust of India news agency cited police officer Manish Kumar as saying that four passengers have died in the accident. Six of the 23 coaches of the North-East Express train, on its way to Assam state from New Delhi, have derailed near Raghunathpur railroad station in Buxar district of Bihar state. Rail accidents are common in India and most are blamed on human error or outdated signaling equipment.

