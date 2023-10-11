Russian authorities seek to fine a human rights advocate for criticizing the war in Ukraine

TALLINN, Estonia (AP) — Russian authorities are seeking to fine a prominent human rights advocate on trial for criticizing the war in Ukraine, the latest step in a relentless crackdown. Oleg Orlov, co-chair of the Nobel Peace Prize-winning human rights group Memorial, has been charged with “discrediting” the Russian military after his Facebook post denouncing the invasion. The prosecution asked the court to impose a fine of about $2,500. After invading Ukraine in February 2022, the Kremlin effectively outlawed any criticism of what it insisted on calling its “special military operation.” The authorities have used the law to target opposition figures, human rights activists and independent media.

