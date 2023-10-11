To run or not to run? New California senator faces tough decision on whether to enter 2024 campaign

LOS ANGELES (AP) — California’s newly appointed U.S. senator is facing a risky decision: whether or not to enter the 2024 race for her seat that already is crowded with candidates. Democratic Sen. Laphonza Butler was named earlier this month to serve the remainder of the term of the late Dianne Feinstein. The campaign to succeed Feinstein has been underway since January and includes three prominent Democrats — U.S. Reps. Katie Porter, Adam Schiff and Barbara Lee. Former baseball star Steve Garvey — a Republican — also joined the race. Prior to the Senate, Butler never held elective office. She has yet to say if she will enter the race.

