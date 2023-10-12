An Israeli team begins a tour against NBA teams, believing games provide hope during a war at home

NEW YORK (AP) — Yehu Orland wore a shirt honoring a close friend who was killed two days earlier defending Israel, and expected to have tears in his eyes when his country’s national anthem played before a game in Brooklyn. But the coach of Maccabi Ra’anana believes continuing his team’s tour against NBA teams while his country is at war was the right decision. The team from the Israeli National League was playing the first of three games during its tour Thursday night against the Nets. There was a police presence outside the arena, with barricades set up in the plaza.

