JPMorgan profit jumps 35%, but CEO says geopolitics and gov’t inaction have led to ‘dangerous time’

Published 6:13 AM

By KEN SWEET
AP Business Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — JPMorgan Chase’s third-quarter profit soared 35% from last year, fueled by a rapid rise in interest rates, but the bank’s CEO, Jamie Dimon, issued a sobering statement about the current state of world affairs and economic instability. Dimon said the Russia-Ukraine and Israel-Palestinian wars, high levels of government debt and deficits and high inflation are contributing to what he calls “the most dangerous time the world has seen in decades.”

Associated Press

