El Pasoans reflect on what Chalk the Block means to them

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso's 16th annual Chalk the Block is this weekend, and El Pasoans are reflecting on what the event means to them.

One of the winners of the event's art contest said Saturday, he's grateful for the opportunity.

"I just feel lucky. I think there's a bunch of other great artists there, and I'm in disbelief," said Ernesto Iniguez immediately after winning in the category of best emerging artist.

While Chalk the Block supports local artists, as well as other vendors, it also provides a space that everyone in the community can enjoy.

"Especially in El Paso, it's more bar-friendly, and more like a night-time place to go out. So as parents it's not something we can always do, or something we can really ever do with a little one. So being able to spend the whole day here, getting food, even having drinks, but having a family-friendly environment, I think it's really great to have," said Berenis Jomo, a parent.

"It's good for us but it's also good for kids to be social. My daughter's been able to meet like a hundred kids today, and I think kids really need that," said Jomo's partner, Matthew Hernandez.

The event also will have a sensory-friendly experience available for children with disabilities Sunday, more information for which can be found here.

There's one more day for El Pasoans to enjoy this year's Chalk the Block celebration at Downtown's San Jacinto Plaza. Organizers said the food trucks, games, and other activities will be available for everyone to enjoy from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday.