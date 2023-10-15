Biden and Democrats report raising $71 million-plus for his 2024 race from July through September

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden and the Democratic National Committee raised more than $71 million for his reelection in the three months ending Sept. 30, a strong indication that party donors remain united behind him going into a 2024 race that may feature a rematch with Donald Trump. Sunday’s announcement follows the president’s campaign and party saying they’d raised slightly more, $72-plus million in the 10 weeks between the official announcement he was seeking reelection on April 25 and the end of the second quarter on June 30. The campaign also said Democrats have $91 million in cash on hand, the highest-ever total by a Democrat at this point in an election cycle.

By WILL WEISSERT Associated Press

