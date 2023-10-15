Mark Goddard, who played Don West on ‘Lost in Space,’ dies at 87
Mark Goddard, an actor best known for playing Major Don West in the 1960s TV show “Lost in Space,” has died. He was 87. He died Tuesday in Hingham, Massachusetts of pulmonary fibrosis, his son told John The New York Times. Bill Mumy, who played Will Robinson on “Lost In Space,” wrote a tribute to his “beloved friend and brother” for 59 years on Facebook. In the show, which ran from 1965 to 1968 on CBS, Goddard’s character was the pilot of the Jupiter 2 carrying the Robinson family on a mission to colonize space.