Chinese search engine company Baidu unveils Ernie 4.0 AI model, claims that it rivals GPT-4

HONG KONG (AP) — The Chinese search engine and artificial intelligence firm Baidu has launched the latest version of its artificial intelligence model Ernie 4.0. Baidu claims it rivals models such as GPT-4 in the U.S. Baidu CEO Robin Li demonstrated Ernie 4.0 at the company’s annual Baidu World conference in Beijing on Tuesday. He said the model has achieved comprehension, reasoning, memory and generation, which uses algorithms to produce and create new content. Baidu is a frontrunner among a slew of Chinese companies researching artificial intelligence models, after ChatGPT took the world by storm. The company’s Hong Kong-listed shares fell 1.7% Tuesday following the announcement.

