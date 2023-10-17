Israel-Hamas war means one less overseas option for WNBA players with Russia already out

NEW YORK (AP) — WNBA players have one less option to play overseas with the conflict in Israel, adding to diminishing opportunities amid the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine. Last offseason nearly half the league played in overseas leagues in Israel, Australia, Turkey, Italy and about a half-dozen other countries to supplement their WNBA incomes. That continues to change. But China has returned as a top landing spot with stars Alyssa Thomas and Jonquel Jones both planning on going to the Asian nation. The country had been closed to international players because of its COVID-19 policy for the past few years.

