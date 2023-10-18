Biden announces $3.5B for projects nationwide to strengthen electric grid, bolster resilience

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration has announced $3.5 billion for 58 projects across the country to strengthen electric grid resilience as extreme weather events such as the deadly Maui and California wildfires continue to strain the nation’s aging transmission systems. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm says Wednesday’s announcement marks the largest federal investment ever in grid infrastructure. Funding will support projects to harden electric systems and improve energy reliability and affordability. The federal spending, combined with money promised by private partners, could result in up to $8 billion in investments nationally to upgrade the grid and help it withstand natural disasters and extreme weather worsened by climate change.

