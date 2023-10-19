Former US officials ask Pakistan not to deport Afghans seeking relocation to the United States
By MUNIR AHMED
Associated Press
ISLAMABAD (AP) — A group of former U.S. diplomats and representatives of resettlement organizations has asked Pakistan not to deport thousands of Afghans who have been waiting for U.S. visas under an American program that relocates at-risk Afghan refugees fleeing Taliban rule. The appeal in an open letter on Wednesday came weeks after Pakistan announced a crackdown on migrants living in the country illegally, including 1.7 million Afghans, telling them to return to their home countries by Oct. 31 to avoid mass arrest and expulsion. On Thursday, authorities in Pakistan said illegal migrants must leave before the crackdown starts.