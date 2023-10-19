ICC drops war crimes charges against former Central African Republic government minister

THE HAGUE, Nethlerlands (AP) — The International Criminal Court is dropping about 20 charges of murder, extermination, deportation, torture and persecution against a former government minister from the Central African Republic. The court cited a lack of evidence and available witnesses. The court’s chief prosecutor issued a statement saying he was withdrawing all charges against Maxime Jeoffroy Eli Mokom Gawaka because there were “no longer any reasonable prospects of conviction at trial.” The 44-year-old Mokom was released shortly after the announcement. He was accused of coordinating operations of the anti-Balaka, a mainly Christian group that fought against the predominantly Muslim Seleka rebel group. The fighting left thousands dead and displaced hundreds of thousands in 2013 and 2014.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.