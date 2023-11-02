El Paso residents worry about safety after repairs on 20-foot wide sinkhole remain stagnant for months

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A road in Far East El Paso has been closed for nearly three months after repairs on a 20-foot sinkhole remain unfinished.

The sinkhole opened on Mission Ridge Boulevard on Aug. 11.

Traffic in that area is down to two lanes right now but, that's not the only traffic problem in the area. Many of the surrounding areas remain under construction as well, creating a hassle for drivers.

Some residents said they are tired of the traffic. Some people thought the road would be fixed quickly.

They said while Mission Ridge is a neighborhood road it only adds to construction slowdowns they already see in the area.

Mission Ridge lies between Pellicano and Eastlake. Pellicano is still under construction with no end date in sight. Alternate routes out of the area include the Vista del Sol relief route and Rojas which are under construction as well. This sends most traffic back up to East Lake.

A nearby resident said the chaos has impatient drivers cutting through residential neighborhoods.

"You got to get some time ahead because sometimes what's happening is that traffic going northbound blocks the two-way lane. So therefore here it's a jam," said Alain Sarabia. "I think that what worries me the most is the cars coming in through here. Sometimes the kids are playing and the cars are coming in through here. Sometimes they're speeding because they want to get to their place, you know?"

ABC-7 reached out to El Paso County Public Works for a timeline on the repair as well as the district engineer in charge of the project. We have not heard back.