ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Thursday evening feels cooler with added wind chill

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Your evening will feel extra chilly tonight because of added wind chill factor. Area mountains will also see a chance of snow. Temps are expected to slightly warm for the weekend.

Wind chill was a big factor today with wind gust reaching 35-40 mph in some areas. When cooler air is mixed with wind it will feel cooler than the temperature actually is. Today we reached a high of 60.

We will continue to see breezy to windy conditions overnight, most of the stronger winds will diminish to breezy over night. Overnight we will see a low near 40.

Also tonight area mountains will see a chance for snow.

Your Friday will look similar with area mountains still seeing a chance of snow. Conditions will still be breezy.