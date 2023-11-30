Oscars live telecast to start one hour earlier in Academy first

Originally Published: 30 NOV 23 14:44 ET

By Alli Rosenbloom, CNN

(CNN) — The Oscars telecast is set to start one hour earlier in 2024, which means we’ll all hopefully be able to bed a little earlier that night.

In an Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) first, the live telecast of the premier awards event will begin at 5 pm El Paso time instead of its usual start time one hour later, the organization announced Thursday.

ABC will air a 30-minute pre-show leading into the live telecast starting at 6:30pm EDT/3:30pm PDT, and a new episode of the Emmy-winning comedy “Abbott Elementary” will air immediately following the end of the Oscars ceremony, the announcement detailed.

The Academy’s announcement also stipulated that the runtime of the show will be three and a half hours, which would be in keeping with the average duration of the event (although it often encroaches on four hours).

“Jimmy Kimmel Live!” late night host Jimmy Kimmel is set to return for the fourth time to host the 2024 Oscars, CNN reported earlier this month.

The 96th Academy Awards will air live on ABC and broadcast outlets worldwide on Sunday, March 10, 2024.

Oscar nominations are set to be announced on January 23.

