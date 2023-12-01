Skip to Content
News

ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Cool Friday evening as warming trend approaches

E Flores
By
Updated
today at 3:24 PM
Published 3:22 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Your Friday evening will be cool, but a warming trend is on its way.

Today we saw temperatures below average in the upper 50's. An over night low is expected to reach the upper 40s.

Tonight we continue to see breezy conditions diminish in our area mountains. Snow chances for the area mountains also persist tonight but slow down for your weekend.

Saturday morning you should wake up to quiet weather conditions with a high once again expected to be below the seasonal average.

A warming trend come late weekend will return temperatures to average.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Sarah Coria

StormTrack Weather Forecaster

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content