ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Cool Friday evening as warming trend approaches

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Your Friday evening will be cool, but a warming trend is on its way.

Today we saw temperatures below average in the upper 50's. An over night low is expected to reach the upper 40s.

Tonight we continue to see breezy conditions diminish in our area mountains. Snow chances for the area mountains also persist tonight but slow down for your weekend.

Saturday morning you should wake up to quiet weather conditions with a high once again expected to be below the seasonal average.

A warming trend come late weekend will return temperatures to average.