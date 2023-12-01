Support local businesses and participate in the 4th Annual Buy El Paso Day

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Shop local this weekend and participate in the 4th Annual Buy El Paso Day, sponsored by the City of El Paso and the Better Business Bureau El Paso.

This Saturday, December 2nd, Buy El Paso Day will feature more than 50 local businesses with items for anyone on your shopping list, like apparel, food, custom goods and more.

In addition to supporting local, Buy El Paso Day shoppers who shop in-store at participating businesses will have a chance to take home a limited-edition Buy El Paso stadium bag, a Buy El Paso Day T-shirt designed by local artist Christin Apodaca and more.

A list of participating businesses can be found here: BuyEP.org/Buy-EP-Day.

Buy El Paso Day shoppers can also enter to win the Buy El Paso Day giveaway, hosted on Buy El Paso’s Instagram page, with a top prize of hundreds of dollars in gift cards from local businesses taking part in Buy El Paso Day.

Shoppers can also enroll in the Buy El Paso Rewards program, a customer loyalty program where consumers can get exclusive promotions from participating businesses. To learn more about Buy El Paso Rewards, visit BuyEP.org/Rewards.