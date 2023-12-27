CRRUA hosts board meeting to discuss executive director’s contract and transition 

SUNLAND PARK, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Camino Real Regional Utility Authority-Waste Water Facility (CRRUA) from the city of Sunland Park will be hosting a board meeting December 27, 2023 at 5:30 p.m.

The special meeting will take place at the Gadsden independent school district board room located in 4950 McNutt Rd, Sunland Park, NM 88063. The board will convene in a closed session to discuss a personnel matter regarding the executive Director's contract and transition. The board may convene in open session to take action, if any.